HybridTHC 22%CBG 1%
Platinum Kush Breath
Breeder In-House Genetics works the OG Kush Breath line with the Platinum Kush Breath weed strain. Platinum Kush Breath from In-House is Platinum x OGKB V2.1, so it looks like In-House is adding bling and stability to scruffy pungent OGKB—never a bad idea. Platinum is reportedly some old-school UW Hashplant x Permafrost. It's going to look amazing, smell like some muted hashy gas funk, and hit like an indica.
- 44% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 24% of people say it helps with Stress
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
Platinum Kush Breath strain reviews27
b........9
December 12, 2021
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
r........n
January 31, 2022
Hungry
Relaxed
Uplifted
a........1
April 14, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed