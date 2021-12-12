Bought a gram of this at Lazy River Products, did a nug in a pipe. Immediate effects: hits the back of the head first, tight and heavy. Deep relaxation, everything is in slow motion and I felt like I couldn't find my feet with this strain. Sudden movements are a no-no yet I can stay more focused with this strain (compared to others I've had recently, but there's not a ton of focus anyway). The effects came on strong but slowly burned into a mellow afterglow. A night strain for sure, you aren't gonna get anything done if you smoke this in the daytime.