Platinum Kush Breath reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Platinum Kush Breath.
Platinum Kush Breath strain effects
Platinum Kush Breath strain flavors
Platinum Kush Breath strain helps with
- 44% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 24% of people say it helps with Stress
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
Platinum Kush Breath reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
b........9
December 12, 2021
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Very smooth smoke. Definitely relieved my anxiety and helped to relax and unwind the tense muscles which was lovely! And No pain from my my joints either! 🥰Very good for newbies like myself low thc
r........n
January 31, 2022
Hungry
Relaxed
Uplifted
A bright uplifting strain! Blustering with body, Calm and talkative, Digressing into calm Entheogizing euphoria Fluttery dizziness pulls Gently allowing awareness Higher body easily accessed Into an accented ascension
a........1
April 14, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Almost immediately after my first toke, a tingly feeling worked it's way down my legs as my mind slowed to a near crawl. This is a perfect strain for hitting the couch right after a long days work. Very calming effects.
o........k
April 17, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Bought a gram of this at Lazy River Products, did a nug in a pipe. Immediate effects: hits the back of the head first, tight and heavy. Deep relaxation, everything is in slow motion and I felt like I couldn't find my feet with this strain. Sudden movements are a no-no yet I can stay more focused with this strain (compared to others I've had recently, but there's not a ton of focus anyway). The effects came on strong but slowly burned into a mellow afterglow. A night strain for sure, you aren't gonna get anything done if you smoke this in the daytime.
m........5
December 27, 2021
Creative
Relaxed
Great bedtime relaxation.
m........1
March 17, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
It’s got the old school Kush look, smell, and affect; only better, like platinum! 🤩😎
4........f
January 26, 2022
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Definitely a calming heavy body high coming from this strain. Pleasantly amazing aroma from the bud and as mentioned before it gives a great high even with high tolerance.
J........s
July 29, 2021
Hungry
Relaxed
Very clean smoke from moist, dense buds with very good trichome structure resulting in a relaxed calming high with medical benefits such as anti nausea that has helped my crohns tremendously. The bud smells like spicy nature resulting from the forward caryophyllene and linalool terpenes accented by some others that are in the genetics creating a very good smoking experience.