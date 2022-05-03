Platinum Kush Mints reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Platinum Kush Mints.
Platinum Kush Mints strain effects
Platinum Kush Mints reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
_........_
May 3, 2022
Smooth even high. Great for middle of the day safety meetings😉. No couch lock effect. Not energized, but motivated. Definitely not a night time strain, unless your like my wife and strains effect you like somebody dropped a reverse card in Uno🤪.
i........z
October 21, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Very nice taste, felt very relaxed. Couldn’t resist my girlfriend’s freshly baked cookies.
n........t
August 14, 2022
Giggly
Happy
great strain, good for depression and stimulating appetite
M........8
January 29, 2022
Happy
perfect for relaxing 😌
P........4
December 18, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
To me it taste like vanilla and gramcrackers ! So relaxing really nice high