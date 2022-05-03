stock photo similar to Platinum Kush Mints
Platinum Kush Mints
aka Platinum Kush Mintz
The Platinum Kush Mints weed strain is a premium offering from breeder/seed seller In-House Genetics, who crossed Platinum OG Kush with Kush Mints. Save this stratosphere-level high-THC strain for after you finish work and chores for the day, or they’re not getting done until tomorrow. Platinum Kush Mints cannabis is potent and deeply relaxing, and can melt you into the couch until you're ready for a good night's sleep.
Platinum Kush Mints strain effects
Platinum Kush Mints strain reviews5
