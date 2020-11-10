I’ve had about an Oz of this strain now. I’d definitely say the taste is strange. It’s not my normal go to, where as I usually pick a more citrusy tasting of a strain. But it definitely gets you high. The type of high where you’re calm, can feel it all in your eyes and it will make you sleepy. Also, I’m more of a fluffy vs dense dusty tree. But this strain is dense and breaking it up in a grinder is a no go. Turns straight into keef, and if you roll it up chances are the roll will be too tight, run , and not smoke very good. Scissors or just breaking it up with your fingers are a for sure way to break this strain up leaving it sorta chunky in the blunt. Other than that the high is great and pretty nugs to look at 😍🤪