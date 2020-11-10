Platinum Punch reviews
Platinum Punch strain effects
Reported by 34 real people like you
Platinum Punch strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Stress
- 19% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
4........c
November 10, 2020
Creative
Focused
Happy
Hungry
I was in a funk today so I took a phat dab of this shit and immediately felt at peace with my soul. Taste was absolutely amazing, the fruity aftertaste is the best. I would highly reccomend using this strain during the evening/night as you will want to do nothing more than eat everything left in the fridge and sit on your ass for a while, or help you fall asleep if that's your intention.*I use weed medically for my clinical depression and anxiety. Effects may differ to each individual depending on brain chemistry and tolerance level.*
G........0
November 29, 2020
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
I’ve had about an Oz of this strain now. I’d definitely say the taste is strange. It’s not my normal go to, where as I usually pick a more citrusy tasting of a strain. But it definitely gets you high. The type of high where you’re calm, can feel it all in your eyes and it will make you sleepy. Also, I’m more of a fluffy vs dense dusty tree. But this strain is dense and breaking it up in a grinder is a no go. Turns straight into keef, and if you roll it up chances are the roll will be too tight, run , and not smoke very good. Scissors or just breaking it up with your fingers are a for sure way to break this strain up leaving it sorta chunky in the blunt. Other than that the high is great and pretty nugs to look at 😍🤪
G........X
February 10, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Sativa dominant hybrid, this strain will get you focused and relaxed without letting you locked to your couch. Perfect daily strain for teleworkers. High is awesome, flavors are incredible and tastes like heaven. One of my best!
V........t
June 1, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Some very potent weed. Doesn’t induce couch lock, but definitely a great high. Munchies were stupid, but I suffer from PTSD, Migraines and Trigeminal Neuralgia (Excruciating) and the is one of the few strains that helps with all of it. I have a significant tolerance, but this is something different. I prefer indica hybrids, mostly because sativa’s aren’t always great for Combat Veterans, my personal experience, but I have to say, this may be my new go to. Exceptional For All of my needs.
L........y
November 15, 2020
Sleepy
Burns slow in a blunt Kicks in about 1 hour or less Very calm slightly heavy
k........t
October 22, 2021
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I feel very floaty with a mild couch lock. I have a pleasant full-body buzz/tingling sensation. Has a very unique woody taste but leaves a nice, slightly fruity aftertaste.
C........t
October 21, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
OMG! Everything's good about PlatinumPunch. From the looks, to the smell, to the taste, to the feeling it produces. Smells like raspberry, mango and pineapple. Smells so sweet! Fruity type smell. Buds are nicely packed. Nice tinges of reddish-orange. More of a clear-headed high. Energizing. You are able to work. Able to focus. Able to concentrate. More of a nutty type taste but you can definitely feel the Sativa Dominant Effect. Put me in a very good mood. This strain is definitely good for daytime or active nights where you go out and expect not to fall asleep. This strain is pretty good for the dance floor. No munchies. A little dry-eye would be the only downside but then again, I've been smoking all day. In fact been smoking for the past 34 years on a daily basis, so that may have a little to do with that! PeaceOut!
a........s
September 11, 2024
Creative
Focused
Top shelf, what can I say but float ‘n enjoy