Platinum Rose reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Platinum Rose.
Platinum Rose strain effects
Platinum Rose strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Stress
- 37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
k........l
January 7, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
my budtender recommended this to me and I LOVE it! on my product, it says that this is a "sativa-dominant hybrid" and I find that to be so accurate! it's perfect for sitting on the couch and watching comedy. it's a cozy yet cerebral high. a new favorite of mine!
0........5
June 18, 2024
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Talkative
I’m a certified Budtender and I keep coming back to this strain in this cart…over and over again! I’m not typically one for floral tasting things, however this strain is quite an exception that has expanded my tastebud’s horizons; the rose certainly lives up to its name. It brings the initial sweetness and like the great Mazzy Star…fades into…smooth Myrcene magic. I automatically expect Myrcene in most or all strains, so the fact that the floral rose overpowers the dominant terpene and still tastes magnificent…says a lot about this for me. I encourage you to give the strain a try for evening time, over desert…maybe before bed. If you’re able to get your hands on the Sauce Live Resin Disposable Cartridge and like dab pens, try it out! This is the first strain that’s made me write a review, which is also telling! Enjoy, friends! 💜
w........2
July 31, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Love the effects of this strain Tried it in the SauceBar Reserve,1ML Live Resin!Stuff has a unique and potent taste very skunky and dank but also creamily floral and sweet,it has interesting savory backnotes and it has a pungent smell like Animal cookies and its effects are a head high that starts immediately and in the eyes,fills your body with relaxation and its tingly and giggly aswell which is what kept me coming back to it!Its a great high thats great for like conversation and maybe out in the city i like it paired with something like hennesey cognac aswell!
r........e
March 13, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Im an experienced user and I felt calm, relaxed, talkative and happy. I’ve used twice and been very happy with it overall . At a high thc percentage I’m not sure if it’s suitable for newbs
m........g
January 29, 2024
Aroused
Happy
Relaxed
Tried in distillate form, taste is rosey and earthy. Effects made me very relaxed and happy. Overall decent strain, would like to try it in different forms
T........2
October 9, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
I got this strain in the form of a dab pen, Bars brand to be exact and it is pretty dang good, gives you a cerebral high without too much of that body high that leaves you stuck to the couch. I definitely recommend this for anyone dealing with depression or PTSD, also helps me with my Crohns pain, so I recommend it if you suffer from chronic pain as well.
w........n
Yesterday
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
such a light beautiful high.