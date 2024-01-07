I’m a certified Budtender and I keep coming back to this strain in this cart…over and over again! I’m not typically one for floral tasting things, however this strain is quite an exception that has expanded my tastebud’s horizons; the rose certainly lives up to its name. It brings the initial sweetness and like the great Mazzy Star…fades into…smooth Myrcene magic. I automatically expect Myrcene in most or all strains, so the fact that the floral rose overpowers the dominant terpene and still tastes magnificent…says a lot about this for me. I encourage you to give the strain a try for evening time, over desert…maybe before bed. If you’re able to get your hands on the Sauce Live Resin Disposable Cartridge and like dab pens, try it out! This is the first strain that’s made me write a review, which is also telling! Enjoy, friends! 💜