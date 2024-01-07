Platinum Rose
- Negatives:Dry mouth
- Feelings:CreativeEnergeticTalkative
- Helps with:StressAnxietyDepression
- Terpenes:CaryophylleneLimoneneLinalool
Platinum Rose effects are mostly calming.
Platinum Rose potency is higher THC than average.
Platinum Rose is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of Rose x Animal Cookies x Wedding Cake. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Platinum Rose is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers alike; it is more prominently available in preroll and vape form. Bred by unknown breeders, Platinum Rose features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Platinum Rose typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Platinum Rose’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Platinum Rose, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Platinum Rose strain effects
Platinum Rose strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Stress
- 37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
