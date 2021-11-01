Plum Crazy
Plum Crazy
PlC
Hybrid
Creative
Uplifted
Happy
Strawberry
Apple
Berry
Plum Crazy effects are mostly calming.
write a review
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Plum Crazy, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Plum CrazyOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Plum Crazy strain effects
Plum Crazy strain flavors
Plum Crazy strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Plum Crazy products near you
Similar to Plum Crazy near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Plum Crazy strain reviews(7)
Read all reviews
O........5
November 1, 2021
Giggly
Relaxed
n........4
December 27, 2021
S........u
July 30, 2021