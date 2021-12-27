Plum Crazy reviews
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
n........4
December 27, 2021
Crazy indeed! I myself have been smoking for a while, and out of all strains nd bs I’ve smoked, I’ve never experienced/ enjoyed the high so much, crazy alright .
a........o
August 24, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
My favorite strain. While not the most potent, it always got me in the right headspace.
m........h
August 6, 2021
Deep purple color, pretty looking buds. Smells floral, tastes floral, nothing special. Slightly relaxing but not sleepy.
O........5
November 1, 2021
Giggly
Relaxed
I got this strain from Good Green. From what I found it’s a cross of Tangie x GDP x GSC! Real balanced hybrid, very terpy!
S........u
July 30, 2021
Relaxing, smooth, tasty, light sweetness with a hint of berry. Color was crazy beautiful, purples that turned almost pink when ground up!
S........9
July 8, 2021
Indica without the tired effect. My go to strain when my anxiety is bad!