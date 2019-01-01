ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Plum Dawg Millionaire, bred by Cannarado Genetics, is a potent hybrid strain with layers of flavor to dig into. Leading with the sweet, doughy smell telling of GSC lineage, Plum Dawg Millionaire opens up with loud notes of acrid gas and fresh plum. A GSC/Chemdog 4 hybrid was crossed with Grape Pie to create this frosty, resinous powerhouse. 

Lineage

First strain parent
Chemdog 4
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Plum Dawg Millionaire