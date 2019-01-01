Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Plum Dawg Millionaire, bred by Cannarado Genetics, is a potent hybrid strain with layers of flavor to dig into. Leading with the sweet, doughy smell telling of GSC lineage, Plum Dawg Millionaire opens up with loud notes of acrid gas and fresh plum. A GSC/Chemdog 4 hybrid was crossed with Grape Pie to create this frosty, resinous powerhouse.