Point Break reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Point Break.
Point Break effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
33% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
33% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
16% of people report feeling uplifted
Sleepy
16% of people report feeling sleepy
Headache
16% of people say it helps with headache
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Bipolar disorder
33% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
16% of people say it helps with fatigue
