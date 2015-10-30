Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Great fruity taste and smell that you notice right away, especially in concentrate form. Light yellow beautiful shatter. I dabbed this in my YoCan vape pen and my anxiety melted away. Nice gentle head tingles and very light on the body high. Helpful for concentration, I usually get so fucking distra...
Wow!! As a MD MMJ patient with several very hard to treat issues, I had at least some relief in all areas. But it was the *significant* relief in my anxiety and that's saying something major. Very noticeable reduction in PTSD symptoms as well. Incredible mental, not so much more than average for my ...
This strain is pretty nice, it's a smooth smoke. I'm high on it right now and I just slammed through a formal engineering lab report. I've got high focus, I'm kina energetic, and I feel happy. 10/10 would buy again.
A really well balanced sativa that is a uplifting high, but also chills you out. Good conversation high. Make sure to get it from a high quality grower. Also a Great weed if you can’t find something that doesn’t make you paranoid.