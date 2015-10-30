ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Otto501
Member since 2018
Ideal if you need to be productive and conversant with others while still being very high.
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for QuissTheDonn
Member since 2016
Great strain for going to work. Especially if you deal with people or sales.
Avatar for sweetleaf90
Member since 2019
Great fruity taste and smell that you notice right away, especially in concentrate form. Light yellow beautiful shatter. I dabbed this in my YoCan vape pen and my anxiety melted away. Nice gentle head tingles and very light on the body high. Helpful for concentration, I usually get so fucking distra...
FocusedTingly
Avatar for LisaDaenarysSimpson
Member since 2018
Wow!! As a MD MMJ patient with several very hard to treat issues, I had at least some relief in all areas. But it was the *significant* relief in my anxiety and that's saying something major. Very noticeable reduction in PTSD symptoms as well. Incredible mental, not so much more than average for my ...
Avatar for ajdo233
Member since 2019
This strain is pretty nice, it's a smooth smoke. I'm high on it right now and I just slammed through a formal engineering lab report. I've got high focus, I'm kina energetic, and I feel happy. 10/10 would buy again.
CreativeEnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for shelbysampson27
Member since 2015
A really well balanced sativa that is a uplifting high, but also chills you out. Good conversation high. Make sure to get it from a high quality grower. Also a Great weed if you can’t find something that doesn’t make you paranoid.
Avatar for Poison88
Member since 2017
This strain is freakishly motivating defiantly a good morning pick me up it won't burn out by noon!
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for romanjk92
Member since 2016
heavy on the eyes but brings you up and happpyyyyyy
