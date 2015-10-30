ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Poochie Love
  • Leafly flower of Poochie Love

Sativa

Poochie Love

Poochie Love

Poochie Love from Archive Seed Bank is a 70% sativa strain that descends from the ever-so-tasteful Dog Shit and Face Off OG. The Dog Shit parent is famous for its, um, “novel” smell that gave this strain its name, but Poochie Love came out smelling a bit more like earthy and herbal spice. Where Poochie Love really shines, however, is in its powerful but motivating euphoria. Stimulating creative and social energy, Poochie Love is the perfect companion strain for busy days in which a functional mind is paramount. 

Reviews

12

Show all

Avatar for Otto501
Member since 2018
Ideal if you need to be productive and conversant with others while still being very high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for ajdo233
Member since 2019
This strain is pretty nice, it's a smooth smoke. I'm high on it right now and I just slammed through a formal engineering lab report. I've got high focus, I'm kina energetic, and I feel happy. 10/10 would buy again.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for Poison88
Member since 2017
This strain is freakishly motivating defiantly a good morning pick me up it won't burn out by noon!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for hyrulekitty
Member since 2014
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHungry
Avatar for sweetleaf90
Member since 2019
Great fruity taste and smell that you notice right away, especially in concentrate form. Light yellow beautiful shatter. I dabbed this in my YoCan vape pen and my anxiety melted away. Nice gentle head tingles and very light on the body high. Helpful for concentration, I usually get so fucking distra...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedTingly
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Dog Shit
parent
Second strain parent
Face Off OG
parent
Strain
Poochie Love
New Strains Alert: Poochie Love, Dark Side of the Moon, Omega, and More
New Strains Alert: Poochie Love, Dark Side of the Moon, Omega, and More