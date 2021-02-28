ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Pop Tarts
Hybrid

Pop Tarts

4.7(3)
Uplifted
Tingly
Talkative
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 3 reviews

Strain Details

Pop Tarts is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Cake with SOGA. This strain is a 3:1 THC to CBD strain. Pop Tarts features flavors like lemon frosting and floral cherry. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for relieving symptoms associated with chronic pain.

Pop Tarts effects

3 people reported 13 effects
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
33% of people report feeling tingly
Talkative
33% of people report feeling talkative
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
33% of people report feeling hungry
Dry eyes
33% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
33% of people say it helps with dry mouth

Pop Tarts reviews3

Strain spotlight