Pop Tarts is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Cake with SOGA. This strain is a 3:1 THC to CBD strain. Pop Tarts features flavors like lemon frosting and floral cherry. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for relieving symptoms associated with chronic pain.
Strain Details
