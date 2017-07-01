SativaTHC 17%CBG 1%

Lemon Cake

Lemon Cake by Heavyweight Seeds is a potent sativa-dominant strain with sweet and musky aromas. Also known as Lemon Pound Cake and Lemon Cheesecake, Lemon Cake is a cross of Lemon Skunk and a “dangerously powerful Cheese,” according to Heavyweight. With a 9-10 week flowering time, squat morphology, and abundant yield, Lemon Cake is kind to growers, especially those outdoors. This strain emits a pungent citrus aroma with a musky Cheese undertone. Heavyweight Seeds recommends consuming this strain to combat stress, loss of appetite, and minor physical discomfort.

Lemon Cake strain effects

Reported by 234 real people like you

Feelings

Uplifted

Energetic

Focused

Lemon Cake strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    29% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    24% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    22% of people say it helps with Depression
Lemon Cake strain reviews234

July 1, 2017
Not unlike a hit of caffeine from coffee. Speediness in the body expressed through physical energy and a desire to move. Turbos you up up to 10. Mind is noticeably disabled. Higher thinking is tamped out forcing you to relax and not think much. Would be a challenge at work or any situation where you have to recall things. You’d be left grasping for too long. The positive side effect is it spaces you the fuck out! Seriously, nitrous levels of trippiness. You’re deep gone, riding waves of hallucinogens. Music is the best it could possibly be. Not only does it physically feel good to listen to, but it resonates at a satisfying emotional level. On a downside, it makes you weirdly removed and out of sync in a way that it surprisingly clashed with hiking and socializing. Very potent. Surprised by voluntarily smoking less than I normally do because it got me there quick.
January 14, 2018
If your tolerance is high and you want a good Sativa to keep you energetic yet mentally euphoric and relaxed go for this beautiful frosty bud
July 2, 2017
I'm not gonna lie, I feel stress free right now
