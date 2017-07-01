SativaTHC 17%CBG 1%
Lemon Cake
Lemon Cake by Heavyweight Seeds is a potent sativa-dominant strain with sweet and musky aromas. Also known as Lemon Pound Cake and Lemon Cheesecake, Lemon Cake is a cross of Lemon Skunk and a “dangerously powerful Cheese,” according to Heavyweight. With a 9-10 week flowering time, squat morphology, and abundant yield, Lemon Cake is kind to growers, especially those outdoors. This strain emits a pungent citrus aroma with a musky Cheese undertone. Heavyweight Seeds recommends consuming this strain to combat stress, loss of appetite, and minor physical discomfort.
Lemon Cake strain effects
Lemon Cake strain helps with
- 29% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 24% of people say it helps with Stress
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
Lemon Cake strain reviews234
w........l
July 1, 2017
Energetic
h........g
January 14, 2018
Aroused
Creative
l........y
July 2, 2017