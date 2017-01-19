ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Popcorn Kush

One of the lesser-known strains, many misassociate this indica-dominant hybrid with the “popcorn buds” used to describe poorer quality cannabis harvested towards the bottom of the plant. Popcorn Kush, however, is a strong strain packed into small, dense buds that resemble and taste like popcorn. Consumers rave about its potency and small body, which contradicts the large, bushy flower appearance typically analogous with high-quality cannabis. While this indica possesses some serious horsepower, its delivery is short and quick, preferential for new and experienced cannabis consumer alike.

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

192 reported effects from 50 people
Dry eyes 42%
Dry mouth 40%
Headache 8%
Paranoid 8%
Dizzy 6%

HPMI
Member since 2011
Name: POPCORN KUSH (exclusive) Dispensary: Holistic Pain Management Institute (HPMI) Grade: A- Type: Indica (close to 100% Indica) Lineage: n/a Price: $20/gram, $60/8th, $110/ quarter, $350/ ounce Looks: Dense and chunky; light green with red-orange hairs. As the bud is broken up,...
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungrySleepy
redye_jedi
Member since 2012
Behold, the famed "Popcorn Kush" picked up from HPMI. At first glance it looks pretty nice..light green and frosty. But the smell, it's pure savory. Buttered popcorn is all that comes to mind. almost 100% indica too, so prepare for the couchlock! will pick this strain up again!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungrySleepy
jeffthekiller
Member since 2015
this strain help me sleep and eat but it also help get married
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
durpe
Member since 2014
Producer: Hank's Danks Props! Just had a nice dance with this here lass. We went all over the place quenching our curiosities. I wrote her a two page rambling research love letter in what felt like minutes. I think I love her.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedUplifted
cckrantz
Member since 2015
This is the strain that I predominantly smoke. It has helped with my PTSD and the subsequent underlying conditions. It is one of the more subtle indicas that I've smoked, as I still had energy to go out and accomplish tasks. I also slept really well.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
