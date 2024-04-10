Woah! My husband and I started off just wiped after a long week of work. So we decided to get some groceries, grub and swing by the pot shop to get a weekend treat. Low and behold this beauty caught my eye and I had to get it. We ended our night packing a nice bowl of Popscotti and so the story begins…. We started off just reminiscing about our younger days, then I wandered off into the kitchen and asked my husband if he wanted to try his .99 box of knock off (duped like the youngens say) cheez its, they’re called cheese bits, and seriously talked about cheese crackers for over a half hour, he just asked if I remember when they came out with the BIG cheese its, while making sure I understand the size by using his hands…. Now we have a weekend full of responsibilities but this strain just keeps the conversation going… I would buy this again for sure… definitely gets you in the sleep time mode as well