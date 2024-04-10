Popscotti reviews
S........l
April 10, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
This is a good strain. It creeps up on ya and pow, feeling pretty good and I’ve been smoking since 1975. It all depends on how it’s grown, I’m smoking live badder at 77.29% THCA. I enjoy the buzz it’s giving me while writing this review and in feeling euphoric and up beat. This strain is pretty darn good. I will buy it again!! Great taste too!!!! Space man
d........4
October 2, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Decent strain. I've heard a couple of different phenotypes and the one I had was a regular low buzz high. More of a daytime strain but when taking a extra few tokes gets you the indica side that will hit you unexpectedly. Like I rated as average.
X........s
October 4, 2023
I wasn't really feeling this strain. I definitely wouldn't buy it again.
S........4
January 21, 2024
Definitely a good strain not the greatest but it’s good other reviews says it’s not good but believe it just depends on how it’s grown
s........n
March 27, 2024
Just ordered a gram of this live resin. Will report back with effects but the smell is outstanding.
a........t
May 27, 2024
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Pop Scotti is one of my favorite terp profiles, the citrus tangie taste, with a studdle hint of cream and earthy pine! The buzz is nice and balanced, Body high relaxed with uplifting feeling head high. Taste amazing in my dry herb vape!
g........g
February 17, 2024
Uplifted
I actually feel something. A start.
p........t
September 21, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Talkative
Woah! My husband and I started off just wiped after a long week of work. So we decided to get some groceries, grub and swing by the pot shop to get a weekend treat. Low and behold this beauty caught my eye and I had to get it. We ended our night packing a nice bowl of Popscotti and so the story begins…. We started off just reminiscing about our younger days, then I wandered off into the kitchen and asked my husband if he wanted to try his .99 box of knock off (duped like the youngens say) cheez its, they’re called cheese bits, and seriously talked about cheese crackers for over a half hour, he just asked if I remember when they came out with the BIG cheese its, while making sure I understand the size by using his hands…. Now we have a weekend full of responsibilities but this strain just keeps the conversation going… I would buy this again for sure… definitely gets you in the sleep time mode as well