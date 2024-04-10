Popscotti
Popscotti is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Biscotti and Red Pop. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Popscotti is a rare and exclusive strain from Gage Cannabis Co., a cannabis company that focuses on organic and sustainable cultivation practices. Popscotti is 19-28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Popscotti effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Popscotti when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and anxiety. Bred by Gage Cannabis Co., Popscotti features flavors like juicy berries, sweet cream, and nutty biscotti. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a spicy aroma and anti-inflammatory effects. The average price of Popscotti typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Popscotti is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. The buds have a sweet and musky cookies smell that reminds some users of Skittles candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Popscotti, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
