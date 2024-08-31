Pornstar reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pornstar.
Pornstar strain effects
Pornstar strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Pornstar reviews
k........w
August 31, 2024
Creative
Happy
Uplifted
This is a good fast setting high. It seems to me a pretty balanced hybrid. Very enjoyable!
i........s
September 7, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
It’s a very fast setting high. Definitely pain relieving as well as allowing mental clarity while allowing your creativity to flourish. It’s without a doubt an indica with a high THC percentage, it will have you couch locked quickly.
k........e
April 30, 2024
Oh boy... this new strain will definitely win some cups
m........5
September 1, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Delicious and relaxing it brings a new definition to couch lock