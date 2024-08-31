Pornstar is a new hybrid weed strain from savvy and salacious breeders Casa Flor. Pornstar comes from a heady and hearty cross of XXX and Cherry Mintz, often testing at 30% THC. This strain is ideal for those who want their world rocked with an accompanying palate of earthy kush and the sweet tartness of cherries and tree fruit. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pornstar, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







