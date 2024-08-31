Pornstar
Pornstar effects are mostly calming.
Pornstar is a new hybrid weed strain from savvy and salacious breeders Casa Flor. Pornstar comes from a heady and hearty cross of XXX and Cherry Mintz, often testing at 30% THC. This strain is ideal for those who want their world rocked with an accompanying palate of earthy kush and the sweet tartness of cherries and tree fruit. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pornstar, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Pornstar strain reviews(4)
k........w
August 31, 2024
Creative
Happy
i........s
September 7, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
k........e
April 30, 2024