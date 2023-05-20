Location: Berkshire Roots, MA I really enjoyed this strain. Allbuds says the aroma is citrusy and spicy and id have to agree. It’s a bit pungent. Taste with pretty good and was pretty smooth! I’m an amateur so I took one/two hits and the body and head high started within 5 minutes, then my head started to get tighter and my eyes started to feel stiff. The mild body with with the nice strong head high was a nice combo. Id say it was 80% head high 20%body then slowly it changed Into a body high where I slumped into the couch never to be moved again. Definitely like 30% head high and 70% body high at this point. Felt very giggly and also slightly aroused. Not too munchy. But definitely talkative and giggly. No downsides so far tbh. I’m happy with this! One of my faves. I feel like after the head high lowers and body high heightens this I could sleep. What a great experience, it’s definitely a true hybrid where you feel both.

