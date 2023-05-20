Powder Daze
SativaTHC 15%CBG 1%
Powder Daze
Pdz
Sativa
Uplifted
Talkative
Happy
Myrcene
Limonene
Pinene
Powder Daze effects are mostly calming.
Powder Daze potency is higher THC than average.
Powder Daze is a weed strain that blends Dolato with Frozen Lemons. It's part of the GC Uniques line from Good Chemistry Nurseries that dropped in late 2022. Powder Daze is a sativa with a potent earthy and floral aroma accompanied by an earthy citrus taste. Powder Daze is known for its uniquely long-lasting relaxed and relieving high.
