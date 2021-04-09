stock photo similar to Powdered Donuts
Powdered Donuts
Powdered Donuts is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Jet Fuel Gelato with Orange Cookies. This strain produces cerebral effects that spread throughout your body. Powdered Donuts is a mild strain that leaves you feeling happy and totally relaxed - ideal for consumers with a low THC tolerance. This strain features a tangy citrus aroma with a sweet, fruity flavor. Medical marijuana patients choose Powdered Donuts to relieve symptoms associated with depression, stress, and anxiety. Growers say this strain flowers into lumpy buds that are bright green with chunky trichome coverage. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Powdered Donuts, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Powdered Donuts strain effects
Powdered Donuts strain flavors
Powdered Donuts strain helps with
- 38% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 23% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Pain
Powdered Donuts strain reviews
m........0
April 9, 2021
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
d........7
May 29, 2021
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
E........e
July 30, 2021
Happy
Relaxed