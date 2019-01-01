ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Power Purps
  • Leafly flower of Power Purps

Hybrid

Power Purps

Power Purps

Las Vegas’ Sin City Seeds crossed Las Vegas Purple Kush (LVPK) and Blue Power for Power Purps. This mouth-watering strain tastes like juicy berries, making it a must for any connoisseur of fruity genetics. Its deep physical body high will leave you scratching your head and wondering what’s for dinner. Be careful with dosage when consuming this heavy-hitter. 

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review