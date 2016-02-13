ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
LVPK, or Las Vegas Purple Kush, is a member of the notorious Purple Kush family of California. This strain is primarily a cross between Purple Afghani and Hindu Kush, though other strains may be in the mix. While LVPK is an indica-dominant hybrid, it combines the sharp cerebral qualities of sativas with the body-heavy, sleepy effects of indicas. With a dark, herbal taste and skunky smell, this strain is sure to provide users, especially kush lovers, with a satisfying medicated experience.

Avatar for Hash Zeppelin
Member since 2010
Smoke Report Intrto- LVPK is the best overall strain I have smoked to date, for one major reason. I am a daily smoker and one of the most important qualities for a strain to have is potency over time and quantity. I gain a high tolerance to the majority of strains I smoke after about a quarter ou...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappySleepyTingly
Avatar for CravenMorebuds
Member since 2015
LVPK has it all going on, if you want the classic kush knock you on your ass and send you looking for your pillow or you want to hit the ground running to today's fresh new adventure. Not for the lightweight or the careless but most smokers will love it. Its the kind of weed that makes the whole rou...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticHappyHungry
Avatar for danceswithtrees
Member since 2015
Great daytime high, feels heady but doesn't couchlock me. Nice for my chronic pain too.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Tirnanignog
Member since 2014
Yummy yum yum yum. If you are lucky enough to come across this strain, I promise you will be very happy. Perfect indica/sativa blend. Potent full body high that eases into a long lasting euphoric sativa experience. Absolutely wonderful.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for Jerberry
Member since 2016
A very smooth mellow high! It lives up to the purple stain indeed. I'd recommend this stain!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
Hindu Kush
parent
Strain
LVPK
First strain child
Sin City Kush
child
Second strain child
Skunk Ape
child

