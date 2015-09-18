ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blue Power
  • Leafly flower of Blue Power

Indica

Blue Power

Blue Power

The indica-dominant Blue Power is one of Sin City Seeds’ signature strains, bred from Sour Double, Master Kush, The White, and Blue Moonshine genetics. Cherished for its fragrant buds, Blue Power offers a sweet fusion of lemon and berry flavors with an earthy finish. It should be noted that another genetic variation released by Vision Seeds crosses Blueberry, White Widow, and Skunk #1. This rendition is described as a happy and uplifting indica that helps focus the mind while fighting stress.

Reviews

54

Show all

Avatar for silasbotwin
Member since 2015
Bright green with heavy crystallization on the outside, break open the nugs to discover the dark blue and purple hues that unlock a very pungent berry aroma. Very sweet and thick smoke, taste of Chem-like properties such as a sharp chemical smell with some sugar tipped aromas that accompany berry, c...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for PoignantTips
Member since 2016
local spot had it in Stock, got it phresh only harvested a couple months ago. very lime green color, caked with crystals and the strong odor will certainly fill a room. I'm high on it now after a few tokes. smoked it earlier and grubbed down a handful of some sweet baked ham sandwiches. those shits ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for PoignantTips
Member since 2016
I'm reviewing this strain again because it keeps me coming back for more. I've enjoyed my fair share of finely grown cannabis in my short time here in WA and I gotta say that FIRELINE has done a bang-up job with this flower. It's the perfect complement to the end of a long day or for just relaxing a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for MedicalIncredible
Member since 2015
Blue Power #1 from LivWell (The Info page's description of it's "2nd variation" better describes my experience but the 1st mentions it's special aroma and boy howdy is the aroma extra unusual, but I'm assuming that LivWell has created a "3rd variation" maybe by crossing both variations who knows D...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for BreakingBudz
Member since 2016
smooth creamy Blue berry funk .. BAM Killed this strain ... I've been blue Buried lol
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappy
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Blue Moonshine
parent
Second strain parent
The White
parent
Strain
Blue Power
First strain child
Gorilla Grips
child
Second strain child
Sin Valley OG
child

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Blue PowerUser uploaded image of Blue PowerUser uploaded image of Blue PowerUser uploaded image of Blue PowerUser uploaded image of Blue PowerUser uploaded image of Blue PowerUser uploaded image of Blue Power
more
photos
New Strains Alert: Blueberry Jack, Hellfire OG, Double Tangie Banana, and More
New Strains Alert: Blueberry Jack, Hellfire OG, Double Tangie Banana, and More