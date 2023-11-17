Power reviews
v........k
November 17, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Relaxed
This strain really helps with ADHD, makes me super relaxed. It’ll help you get through your daily activities too. I highly recommend this strain if you looking for some something with power 🔥
w........6
March 21, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Tingly
This strain was a surprise. After 2 minutes of smoking I felt a nice high feels like i got rejuvenated and high as f. First time smoking it today and looks like I got a new favorite strain. Definitely a must try for experienced smoker. 👌
H........0
April 29, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Tingly
Very quality review.
a........a
August 3, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
Washington Bud Company nails it again with this strain! I found it to be relaxing, but it also made me feel a bit “drunk”, by which I mean clumsy and uncoordinated. When I close my eyes, I have a nice floaty feeling and I’m enjoying that. This is a good one!
k........8
Today
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
This is very strong bud! I got it at the herbalist in Orland Maine, medical dispensary. Very strong smell. I'm very very stoned. It is an enjoyable day time option. Very motivating , good buzz.
m........8
October 6, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
I've been looking for my daily go-to for help with ADHD as well as reducing my stress. This has helped me immensely.