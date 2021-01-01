Prayer Pupil reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Prayer Pupil.
Prayer Pupil effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
2 people reported 2 effects
- Feelings
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
ReviewsNo Reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review
Buy Prayer Pupil near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.