Princess Leia
PLi
Hybrid
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Blue Cheese
Cheese
Berry
Princess Leia effects are mostly energizing.
- 42% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Princess Leia strain reviews(10)
c........7
December 11, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Uplifted
Super cultivar
S........7
February 13, 2022
TERRAPIN BRAND!! Princess Leia 27.15% Cross- Cinderella 99 x Lemon Alien Dawg Has a pungent lemon smell immediately! Very Fluffy(NOT BAD), bright green buds with beautiful orange hairs. First hit and it went straight to the head with a blissful exhale! Waited 2 minutes before my second hit.. just to enjoy the medication. After a bowl I was good to go! I continued to clean and organize. Great strain to just reflect on everything.
c........7
September 20, 2023
I went to Colorado one year and got this strain and I aint ever been that high