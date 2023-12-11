Princess Leia reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Princess Leia.
- 42% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
c........7
December 11, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Uplifted
Super cultivar
S........7
February 13, 2022
TERRAPIN BRAND!! Princess Leia 27.15% Cross- Cinderella 99 x Lemon Alien Dawg Has a pungent lemon smell immediately! Very Fluffy(NOT BAD), bright green buds with beautiful orange hairs. First hit and it went straight to the head with a blissful exhale! Waited 2 minutes before my second hit.. just to enjoy the medication. After a bowl I was good to go! I continued to clean and organize. Great strain to just reflect on everything.
c........7
September 20, 2023
I went to Colorado one year and got this strain and I aint ever been that high
t........n
February 6, 2022
I waited on this one, but pulled the trigger with Terripin. I absolutely love it. Very uplifting, without the sativa anxiety. Highly recommend.
m........n
October 11, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
This might be the strongest strain I’ve ever smoked Very impressive looking Buds. The smell is pungent Very memorable. It tested at 29% THC
b........3
June 8, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Very relaxed sativa no jitters and slightly uplifting and euphoric.
m........7
August 20, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
It is a happy, euphoric, motivating , dreamy inspiring creative strain.
D........2
June 11, 2022
Clean, tasty sativa. Perfect for morning…very energizing and euphoric