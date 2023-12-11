TERRAPIN BRAND!! Princess Leia 27.15% Cross- Cinderella 99 x Lemon Alien Dawg Has a pungent lemon smell immediately! Very Fluffy(NOT BAD), bright green buds with beautiful orange hairs. First hit and it went straight to the head with a blissful exhale! Waited 2 minutes before my second hit.. just to enjoy the medication. After a bowl I was good to go! I continued to clean and organize. Great strain to just reflect on everything.

