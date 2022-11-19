stock photo similar to Private Reserve
HybridTHC 19%CBG 1%
Private Reserve
aka PR
Private Reserve, also known as PR,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, energetic, and creative. Private Reserve has 19% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Private Reserve, before let us know! Leave a review.
Private Reserve strain effects
Private Reserve strain helps with
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Stress
- 12% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Private Reserve strain reviews9
w........0
November 19, 2022
Focused
Giggly
Happy
4........1
November 28, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
r........1
September 19, 2022