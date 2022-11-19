Private Reserve reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Private Reserve.
Private Reserve strain effects
Private Reserve strain helps with
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Stress
- 12% of people say it helps with Anxiety
w........0
November 19, 2022
Focused
Giggly
Happy
It has an Orange, Turpentine, and Diesel taste, The buzz hits you right away on the first hit. Last between 2-3 hours not bad
4........1
November 28, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
Was expecting more. Dont confuse this with Og#18. Was relaxed but wanted more of a impact. Not going to get this again. Smelled nice and looked pretty
r........1
September 19, 2022
Hits good! Gives you a mellow high with no Paranoia are headaches
1........g
January 2, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
My 4 bud eighth of Private Reserve was by Clade9 an Indica Dominate (70% or more) OG Kush Hybrid that contained 35.92%THC!! Pine 🌲 green buds with sugar trichomes that smelled 👃 & tasted 👅 of piney🌲 skunk 🦨 or skunky 🦨 pine 🌲🤔🫠. If I didn’t want to go fast to sleep 🛌 I had to watch my intake, tons of sedating relaxation. 💨 Enjoy The Pleasure Of The Smoke 💨
w........t
June 20, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
this one is a creeper so be warned. very skunky smoke
p........3
November 29, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
PR has been my go to for cercaidien rhythm a lot of deta and meta terpenes with a good old fashion aroma, it with my E Phama and holistic and lots of water and at least 6-8 hours sleep. NO PHONES IN BED LOOSE THE SNOOZE. Wake and bake
J........4
November 3, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
I’m a heavy smoker and I grow. The Private Reserve is one of my Top 2 strains. If you’re not an experienced smoker, take this strain with precaution. This will creep up on you like a Mr.Mike Tyson And Knock you Out! Strong gassy pine sent. One wife of this your nose will be tingling. One hit of this, wait 5 min. Enjoy the deep body relaxation and the calming experience this bud brings. It washed the day away. Perfect bud for bedtime use or anytime you want to get knocked out. 🤪🙃
c........c
January 10, 2025
Euphoric
Anxious
Dry mouth
This strain makes me hella paranoid like way more than most other strains. Hits good once u chill tho.