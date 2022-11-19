I’m a heavy smoker and I grow. The Private Reserve is one of my Top 2 strains. If you’re not an experienced smoker, take this strain with precaution. This will creep up on you like a Mr.Mike Tyson And Knock you Out! Strong gassy pine sent. One wife of this your nose will be tingling. One hit of this, wait 5 min. Enjoy the deep body relaxation and the calming experience this bud brings. It washed the day away. Perfect bud for bedtime use or anytime you want to get knocked out. 🤪🙃