Project 4516 reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Project 4516.
Project 4516 strain effects
Reported by 32 real people like you
Project 4516 strain helps with
- 48% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 34% of people say it helps with Depression
- 31% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
c........4
December 27, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
This is the perfect strain for someone that loves to be productive & lives a life style such as working 50 hours a week & also doing school full time, someone who is ambitious but also loves the benefits of marijuana such as stress relief, calmer head space, clearer thinking, positive mood boost, and the ability to make better decisions throughout the day, this is the strain for you. This bud is like the relaxation you never get but you get to have small doses of it through this strain I kid you not lol. This is my daily strain of choice, closest relation is the strain Jack Herer. It never fails to give me a euphoric mood boost & the ability to combat depression, fatigue, anxiety, & restlessness throughout the day. I highly recommend.
a........4
October 16, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Tingly
this strain is potent, dense, popcorn buds covered in crystals with deep purple undertones! Great for daytime consumption as it has energizing and euphoric effects. It hits hard and fast. It doesn't leave you groggy or burned out.
b........1
May 14, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
TLDR: This is that choo chang the wizards are hunting for. THCa 17.681% Idk if it hits me like a sativa or an indica but either way it packs a punch. As a long time smoker this hit me like I had just started smoking. This is by far my favorite strain I’ve ever smoked. I am able to go into cruise control brain and accomplish anything I set my mind to, work or elsewhere.
B........2
December 23, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Project 4516 {gelato #45 x Platinum Puff} TOTAL THC : 33.4927%. TOTAL CBD : 0.07797% SUM OF CANNABINOIDS : 39.8875% A wonderful cross of gelato 45 and platinum puff the infamous project 4518 not only is it pungent and over whelming in smell it is over whelming in beauty crystallized to the core and cover in terpenes to the end of each hair this hybrid will both have you relaxed and ready to go out depending on your mood
j........9
November 5, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
I mixed this with cheetah piss and haven’t felt this type of relaxation in a long time.
f........9
March 2, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Listen to me when I tell you.. I picked this up from Jungle Boys in Orlando…. 1 Rip and my eyes closed. This strain is 5* all the way.. do yourself a favor.
e........n
March 21, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Project 4516 is a cross of Silver Haze and Gelato. I nabbed an 8th via jungle boyz. Very good flower. Gelato mainly came through with the initial taste but on exhale came the haze. Really potent as well
j........8
September 10, 2022
So I’ve only had this in a cross breed that was white sangria and the project resulting in red sangria and that has now become a top 5 strain of mine