This is the perfect strain for someone that loves to be productive & lives a life style such as working 50 hours a week & also doing school full time, someone who is ambitious but also loves the benefits of marijuana such as stress relief, calmer head space, clearer thinking, positive mood boost, and the ability to make better decisions throughout the day, this is the strain for you. This bud is like the relaxation you never get but you get to have small doses of it through this strain I kid you not lol. This is my daily strain of choice, closest relation is the strain Jack Herer. It never fails to give me a euphoric mood boost & the ability to combat depression, fatigue, anxiety, & restlessness throughout the day. I highly recommend.