HybridTHC 23%CBD 0%
P45
Hybrid
Euphoric
Creative
Energetic
Ammonia
Diesel
Berry
Limonene
Caryophyllene
Pinene
Project 4516 effects are mostly energizing.
Project 4516 potency is higher THC than average.
Project 4516 is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, creative, and energetic. Project 4516 has 23% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Project 4516, before let us know! Leave a review.
Project 4516 strain effects
Reported by 33 real people like you
Project 4516 strain helps with
- 46% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 30% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Project 4516 strain reviews(33)
l........t
January 10, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
This shit is just ⛽ 🔥! Boom! Yeah, that good! Got this as TOP SECRET, as in "Grandiflora Top Secret Project 4516". It was grown by Legendary Laboratory here in WA. It's an 60/40 indica leaning cross of Gelato 45 and Platinum Puff. This batch came in at 30.1% THC and 4.2% Terps. LL is probably one of the best, if not thee best growers here in WA, 3 round fat nugs in a 3.5g jar, dark green purple orange white crystals...like a giant snowy raisin. Pure eyecandy. The smell is LOUD, gas, earthy, flowery...the taste is thick, and lingers long, pure earthy gas, but flowery, sweet...hard to describe, (but awesome if you're an OG lover)...The effects are just pure bliss, first time you got high type shit, euphoric, happy, creative, do whatever!!! Literally, as you can can go out for the night, or stay home with a movie or phone, or whatever...it makes whatever you do, better. I had it as live resin once, it was nothing compared to a perfectly grown and cured flower...Top Secret, or Project 4516, this is a winner 🏆 5 ⭐
1........e
August 23, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Tried this strain on a whim and I'm glad I did. I had taken a 50mg. gummy earlier in the day and smoked this after arriving home. Man this put me in the right spot last night. My wife asked around 8 pm if I wanted to smoke another and I was totally good, even she could't believe it. It was from an oz. bag of smalls and man I really like this one for sure was really mellowed out and felt great as I had been having a lot of arthritis pain and anxiety lately. First time trying the Mag High brand and I loved it.
J........i
November 4, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
This is a perfect hybrid. crossed from Gelato 46, my favorite Gelato. At one of the highest official THC % (35.8) from Lumpys, Project 4516 is great for heavy bitters looking for both euphoria and energy without any anxiety. The light indica features of calmness and anti-anxiety makes this a fast favorite for me. One of the best strains for energy I've tried.