This shit is just ⛽ 🔥! Boom! Yeah, that good! Got this as TOP SECRET, as in "Grandiflora Top Secret Project 4516". It was grown by Legendary Laboratory here in WA. It's an 60/40 indica leaning cross of Gelato 45 and Platinum Puff. This batch came in at 30.1% THC and 4.2% Terps. LL is probably one of the best, if not thee best growers here in WA, 3 round fat nugs in a 3.5g jar, dark green purple orange white crystals...like a giant snowy raisin. Pure eyecandy. The smell is LOUD, gas, earthy, flowery...the taste is thick, and lingers long, pure earthy gas, but flowery, sweet...hard to describe, (but awesome if you're an OG lover)...The effects are just pure bliss, first time you got high type shit, euphoric, happy, creative, do whatever!!! Literally, as you can can go out for the night, or stay home with a movie or phone, or whatever...it makes whatever you do, better. I had it as live resin once, it was nothing compared to a perfectly grown and cured flower...Top Secret, or Project 4516, this is a winner 🏆 5 ⭐