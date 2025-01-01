stock photo similar to Project 9
Project 9
Project 9 is a weed strain from the Washington breeder Exotic Genetix. Project 9 is a cross of the strains Chimera x Falcon-9. Project 9 is a modern strain from the 2020s with extremely high THC, flavor, and a gorgeous look. Project 9 is new to Leafly so leave a review about how it grows, smells, looks, tastes, and feels.
