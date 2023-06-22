My gf and I called my local med shop delivery and ordered Afgoo. I reveived a call back that it was out of stock. He said "try this Chimera strain we have". I said "ok, I'll give it a try". I picked a zip of this up and I'm glad I did! It's a giggle then sleep hybrid that stimulateed my hunger more than most. As for me and my body, in my experience it can be smoked day or night. Chimera makes me feel uplifted but not energetic. I smoked it before bed and it puts me out then I wake up with a very stimulated appetite. My buds are purple, so the frost is very evident. It smells delicious tastes great! It's a bouquet of smells!