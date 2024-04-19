Project Z reviews
b........y
April 19, 2024
Happy
Talkative
Tingly
First review here, was only right to make it a review about this strain. I’m feeling very strong sativa effects for long periods of time at an intense level. I find myself enjoying talking to people and are able to hold really long conversations whilst smoking this strain. I’m been high mostly all day now on Project Z and I’ve felt absolutely no anxiety or paranoia which instantly makes this strain an 10/10, overall it is a very uplifting and happy strain, I’m also able to get up, move about and do things. Hope this review helps !
a........x
March 8, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Relaxed
Very, very good for chronic pain. I have severe L5 damage and degenerative nerve damage in my leg that prevents me from standing or walking for longer than a few minutes at a time. With this strain, I CAN MOVE. Highly recommend 10/10 👍🏽👍🏽
D........7
November 21, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Absolutely enjoy this for daytime use . I am absolutely able to concentrate and focus. Left me feeling nice
4........d
March 23, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
The only energizing bud I have smoked that doesn't make me anxious; it gave me energy but I remained focused and my brain wasn't on fire. I would smoke this everyday if I could find it.
t........0
February 5, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
Excellent strain the high is intense and good and very potent best strain ive had put of dispensarys yet ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
j........r
July 12, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Used as a sugar wax. Absolutely delicious & very stoney.
d........y
November 16, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
5-6-24 harvested by Veritas, Branded as Society C, Michigan. 36.34% ThcA, 32.35% ThC, 2.69% Terps, 0.07% CBD. Lemon citrus with a touch of dank dirt smells. Has a hint of sweet tree fruit flavors. Light green fluffy buds, large amounts of white finely dusted trichomes, orange hairs grouped in tufts. No indication of black raspberry postules on buds. Sticky buds. Smokes uber smooth, no cough, vanilla sweet on herbed pine smoke that finished with a clean citrus. World Class Cannabis