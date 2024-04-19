First review here, was only right to make it a review about this strain. I’m feeling very strong sativa effects for long periods of time at an intense level. I find myself enjoying talking to people and are able to hold really long conversations whilst smoking this strain. I’m been high mostly all day now on Project Z and I’ve felt absolutely no anxiety or paranoia which instantly makes this strain an 10/10, overall it is a very uplifting and happy strain, I’m also able to get up, move about and do things. Hope this review helps !