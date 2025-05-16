Prom Queen reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Prom Queen.
Prom Queen strain effects
Reported by 9 real people like you
Prom Queen strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
- 14% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
k........a
May 16, 2025
Happy
Uplifted
This is by FAR my all time favorite strain. It's one of the higher %thc, but it doesn't make me feel that high...instead it fixes every single mental illness symptom I struggle with. Dissacociation, splitting, anger, social anxiety (and weed usually makes me anxious!), etc, after a bowl of this it's all gone. Nothing else has ever helped like this. SMOOTH too, I can't tell I'm getting hits sometimes it's so smooth
L........8
March 6, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
This one right here IS NOT the one to take during the day at all! If you are having trouble sleeping or in pain and just want to go to sleep this IS the one!end of story, good for pain and sleep
b........6
April 7, 2021
Creative
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
You know that saying “don’t go grocery shopping while hungry” yeah that’s how you explain this strain. While laughing about everything before, I ordered about $50 in Ubereats and then laughed about it. Ate the food and still thought it was hilarious. Even writing this review I want to munch more. My stomach is the one bigger than my eyes this time, i’m not one to eat this much. Kinda like when you’re really drunk after prom and now you’re stuffing your face with taco bell; same vibe, different circumstances.
c........t
November 12, 2021
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Talkative
The first taste was a little bitter, exhale fruity. Then two puffs in I was a quitter. Heavy body and head high. I can understand why its a best seller, I wouldn’t raise the price because it is not top shelf or mid-shelf due to the first taste experience. But effects are outstanding!
c........5
July 30, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I'm in the process of moving and I have been trying to actually relax for the last week. Finally. Heady, smooth and fully relaxing high. Like listening to some smooth jazz with a Bose Soundsystem. Not overly expansive on the lungs and potent!
j........3
December 15, 2021
I really really like the vibe, I’m not over stimulated, I feel relaxed- definitely a more positive and uplifting mentality (currently)
t........4
December 18, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
i feel like i'm in the 80s man like fr... it's a super spaced out and relaxed but alert high. i rate it 8/8 🙌👨🎓🕞📺📻🛳✌️🖤