Prom Queen
aka Killer Prom Queen
HybridTHC 16%CBG 1%
Prom Queen
PrQ
Hybrid
Energetic
Uplifted
Creative
Earthy
Woody
Coffee
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Humulene
Prom Queen effects are mostly calming.
Prom Queen potency is higher THC than average.
Prom Queen is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain bred by Bullet Proof Genetics. This strain features a sweet and funky cherry flavor. Prom Queen produces hazy effects that are relaxing but not sedating. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Prom Queen strain effects
Reported by 9 real people like you
Prom Queen strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
- 14% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Prom Queen strain reviews(9)
k........a
May 16, 2025
Happy
Uplifted
This is by FAR my all time favorite strain. It's one of the higher %thc, but it doesn't make me feel that high...instead it fixes every single mental illness symptom I struggle with. Dissacociation, splitting, anger, social anxiety (and weed usually makes me anxious!), etc, after a bowl of this it's all gone. Nothing else has ever helped like this. SMOOTH too, I can't tell I'm getting hits sometimes it's so smooth
L........8
March 6, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
This one right here IS NOT the one to take during the day at all! If you are having trouble sleeping or in pain and just want to go to sleep this IS the one!end of story, good for pain and sleep
b........6
April 7, 2021
Creative
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
You know that saying “don’t go grocery shopping while hungry” yeah that’s how you explain this strain. While laughing about everything before, I ordered about $50 in Ubereats and then laughed about it. Ate the food and still thought it was hilarious. Even writing this review I want to munch more. My stomach is the one bigger than my eyes this time, i’m not one to eat this much. Kinda like when you’re really drunk after prom and now you’re stuffing your face with taco bell; same vibe, different circumstances.