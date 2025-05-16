You know that saying “don’t go grocery shopping while hungry” yeah that’s how you explain this strain. While laughing about everything before, I ordered about $50 in Ubereats and then laughed about it. Ate the food and still thought it was hilarious. Even writing this review I want to munch more. My stomach is the one bigger than my eyes this time, i’m not one to eat this much. Kinda like when you’re really drunk after prom and now you’re stuffing your face with taco bell; same vibe, different circumstances.