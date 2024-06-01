I had this in RSO form. And i noticed that when i applied to skin. This strain hits like a strong sativa but less panicky. Im able to work out and work better then before. But when i infuse with food or eaten. Its more of a mental rush be more creative or to game better, draw or play with pets or couchlock 50/50 for me. Definitly not a begineer friendly strain. The anxiety that comes from the sativa can be overwhelming. If your not gonna be moving or using your mind. The munchies are not too bad at . This is definitly a strain to get stuff done. Not laze around all day.