Prometheus strain effects
Reported by 5 real people like you
Prometheus strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Cramps
a........1
June 1, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Need something to get the garage clean, landscaping, clean the house! This is it! I can't get enuf of this funky stuff! But no one local keeps it in stock. I have to get it from Baltimore .
r........5
April 24, 2024
Anxious
this train is labeled as an Indica from the dispensary but it was the worst paranoia I've had smoking marijuana I would give this zero Stars if I could
p........2
October 31, 2024
Energetic
Uplifted
Dry mouth
I had this in RSO form. And i noticed that when i applied to skin. This strain hits like a strong sativa but less panicky. Im able to work out and work better then before. But when i infuse with food or eaten. Its more of a mental rush be more creative or to game better, draw or play with pets or couchlock 50/50 for me. Definitly not a begineer friendly strain. The anxiety that comes from the sativa can be overwhelming. If your not gonna be moving or using your mind. The munchies are not too bad at . This is definitly a strain to get stuff done. Not laze around all day.