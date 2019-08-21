Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Puck Yeah.
Reviews
12
TheChainheartMachine
Member since 2018
Puck Yeah has a Northern Lights #1 genotype. It tastes like Northern Lights, but has a milder sedative or “in-the-couch” effect for me. This works for me for chronic pain and inflammation. While not as heavy, or sleep-inducing as Northern Lights, it helps me to calm my mind, and ease me to sleep. ...
Very pungent ,strong, piney and woody, slightly like a diesel taste. Also calming and euphoric. In my opinion a more mild indica that will for sure make the munchies come on strong. Good day or night time strain .
As an indica fan, I even lean towards indica dominant hybrids. But wow! This strain is all the indica feel w out being stuck. Don’t get me wrong post on the couch, and time will pass by. As I said though, you’re not locked, so at anytime your friends call you for happy hour. It’ll definitely be a gr...
Check out
Florida Medical Marijuana Reviews YouTube channel
Puck Yeah was easily my favorite indica mainly because it was a budget friendly bud from Trulieve! it knocked it out of the park for me and was truly delicious, find the video for a longer rev...
Really nice pungent strain that packs a powerful heavy high. I gotten it twice now from Trulieve here in Florida. Its definitely a end of the day strain. Im a long time heavy smoker & it put me on my butt. I highly recommend, but newbys beware!!!