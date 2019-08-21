ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for TheChainheartMachine
Member since 2018
Puck Yeah has a Northern Lights #1 genotype. It tastes like Northern Lights, but has a milder sedative or “in-the-couch” effect for me. This works for me for chronic pain and inflammation. While not as heavy, or sleep-inducing as Northern Lights, it helps me to calm my mind, and ease me to sleep. ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for abg008fl
Member since 2018
Very pungent ,strong, piney and woody, slightly like a diesel taste. Also calming and euphoric. In my opinion a more mild indica that will for sure make the munchies come on strong. Good day or night time strain .
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for CWhims420
Member since 2019
This is one of my favorites!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for mw0893
Member since 2017
As an indica fan, I even lean towards indica dominant hybrids. But wow! This strain is all the indica feel w out being stuck. Don’t get me wrong post on the couch, and time will pass by. As I said though, you’re not locked, so at anytime your friends call you for happy hour. It’ll definitely be a gr...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Photos

User uploaded image of Puck Yeah
Avatar for Grizsea
Member since 2018
Check out Florida Medical Marijuana Reviews YouTube channel for up close shots of this strain and more!!!! Puck Yeah was easily my favorite indica mainly because it was a budget friendly bud from Trulieve! it knocked it out of the park for me and was truly delicious, find the video for a longer rev...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappySleepy
Avatar for Chronicpatient727
Member since 2018
Perfect for chronic pain and anxiety. This really helps with my RA, chiari and back pain as well as muscle spasms. Packs a punch and couch locks me yet I dont feel the need to nap. Love it.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for LeoLong78
Member since 2019
Really nice pungent strain that packs a powerful heavy high. I gotten it twice now from Trulieve here in Florida. Its definitely a end of the day strain. Im a long time heavy smoker &amp; it put me on my butt. I highly recommend, but newbys beware!!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for j.c.rules
Member since 2019
good indica helps a lot. go to mel. trulieve good $ and dank!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy