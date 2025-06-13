stock photo similar to Puffinz
SativaTHC 29%CBD —
Puffinz
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
Puffinz potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Puffinz is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Red Bullz and The Menthol. Puffinz is 29% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Compound Genetics, the average price of Puffinz typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Puffinz’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Puffinz, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Have feedback? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to PuffinzOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Puffinz products near you
Similar to Puffinz near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Read all reviews