Pumpkin Spice reviews
August 28, 2024
things it tasted like to me: - a spice mix that you would put into a pumpkin pie - an herbal pumpkin chai with no creamer, milk or sugar - what i imagine pumpkin beer may possibly taste like (i don’t drink beer) how i felt after smoking it: - focused(helped the adhd) - relaxed - creative - pain relief fitting activities for the strain: - carving pumpkins - watching scary movies - making halloween crafts - going apple/pumpkin picking - a halloween party - being a spooky goth girl who makes halloween her personality due to the carophyllene, it tastes slightly peppery but due to it also having humulene, it also tastes earthy and woody which tastes similar to nutmeg. with the limonene, i don’t taste too much citrus but it does taste bitter just not in a bad way. 10/10
January 3, 2024
An uplifting strain that can be used during the daytime - has an interesting flavor, reminiscent of incense and fruit.
July 28, 2024
I got a disposable up in Montclair New Jersey, the brand is Ozone. This was a very unique strain tasting actually like a pumpkin spice latte, the high is relaxing and found it good for school.