Pumpkin Spice reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pumpkin Spice.

write a review

Pumpkin Spice strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Happy

Pumpkin Spice strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Nausea
    25% of people say it helps with Nausea
  • Pain
    25% of people say it helps with Pain

Pumpkin Spice reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
August 28, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
things it tasted like to me: - a spice mix that you would put into a pumpkin pie - an herbal pumpkin chai with no creamer, milk or sugar - what i imagine pumpkin beer may possibly taste like (i don’t drink beer) how i felt after smoking it: - focused(helped the adhd) - relaxed - creative - pain relief fitting activities for the strain: - carving pumpkins - watching scary movies - making halloween crafts - going apple/pumpkin picking - a halloween party - being a spooky goth girl who makes halloween her personality due to the carophyllene, it tastes slightly peppery but due to it also having humulene, it also tastes earthy and woody which tastes similar to nutmeg. with the limonene, i don’t taste too much citrus but it does taste bitter just not in a bad way. 10/10
4 people found this helpful
January 3, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
An uplifting strain that can be used during the daytime - has an interesting flavor, reminiscent of incense and fruit.
4 people found this helpful
July 28, 2024
I got a disposable up in Montclair New Jersey, the brand is Ozone. This was a very unique strain tasting actually like a pumpkin spice latte, the high is relaxing and found it good for school.
2 people found this helpful

Buy strains with similar effects to Pumpkin Spice

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...