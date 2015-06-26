Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Puna Budder.
BlueBerry_Banana
Member since 2017
This strain is pretty good I enjoy it more then I thought I would. Just an awesome hybrid two excellent landraces to give you that perfect 50/50 balance. I would buy more if I came across P Budder again!
Grassroots grower- THC: 30.80
a truly unique strain with a flavor, scent and high that were unlike anything else I've ever seen at a cannabis dispensary in California. The flavor if this strain is like that of Sweet Tooth minus all of the sweetness. The high is mad cerebral but slowly mellows out as you smoke more creating a bal...
Lucky me getting this , a beautiful saucey goddess of strains. The unicorn. Began anxious and not relaxed. Took my regular sized dab and jeez this is a heavy hitter. Mind and body is relaxed and “gone” it’s amazing. Truly grateful.
I grew Puna butter a few years back and it is definitely a strain that is unique in all respects incredible Aroma of banana, sweet fruits and other old Afghan smells. heavy yielding by luck I ended up with around 10 seeds .
It's like a marriage of old school Hawaii and old school California. Roots go back, just like Kauai Electric and Maui Wowie the California contribution is the old school afghani kush from Humboldt. Blend-um and... bingo!
Love this strain! I tried a gram and went back for a half oz the next day. absolutely LOVE the effects. hard to find, def a fav for an all around great medicine (for severe pain, intense anxiety, chronic nausea and more!)