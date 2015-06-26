ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for BlueBerry_Banana
Member since 2017
This strain is pretty good I enjoy it more then I thought I would. Just an awesome hybrid two excellent landraces to give you that perfect 50/50 balance. I would buy more if I came across P Budder again! Grassroots grower- THC: 30.80
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for kushplantwizzard77
Member since 2014
a truly unique strain with a flavor, scent and high that were unlike anything else I've ever seen at a cannabis dispensary in California. The flavor if this strain is like that of Sweet Tooth minus all of the sweetness. The high is mad cerebral but slowly mellows out as you smoke more creating a bal...
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedTalkativeTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Groant
Member since 2018
Bomb of a Strain, got it The first time here in Berlin, smells like heaven
feelings
Avatar for MyJokerHandStayLIT
Member since 2017
Lucky me getting this , a beautiful saucey goddess of strains. The unicorn. Began anxious and not relaxed. Took my regular sized dab and jeez this is a heavy hitter. Mind and body is relaxed and “gone” it’s amazing. Truly grateful.
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for patattack87
Member since 2016
I grew Puna butter a few years back and it is definitely a strain that is unique in all respects incredible Aroma of banana, sweet fruits and other old Afghan smells. heavy yielding by luck I ended up with around 10 seeds .
feelings
Avatar for surfingramps
Member since 2016
It's like a marriage of old school Hawaii and old school California. Roots go back, just like Kauai Electric and Maui Wowie the California contribution is the old school afghani kush from Humboldt. Blend-um and... bingo!
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHungryTalkative
Avatar for gorgegirl11
Member since 2015
Love this strain! I tried a gram and went back for a half oz the next day. absolutely LOVE the effects. hard to find, def a fav for an all around great medicine (for severe pain, intense anxiety, chronic nausea and more!)
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxedUplifted