ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Puna Budder
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Puna Budder

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.9 16 reviews

Puna Budder

Puna Budder

Puna Budder is a hybrid of Hawaiian and Afghani landraces bred by T.H. Seeds. The tropical influence of Hawaiian genetics creates an invigorating aroma and flavor palate, while the stable Afghani genes minimize Puna Budder’s flowering cycle down to a respectable 55-60 days.

Reviews

16

more
reviews
write a review

Find Puna Budder nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Puna Budder nearby.

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Hawaiian
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Puna Budder

Products with Puna Budder

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Puna Budder nearby.

Good reads

New Strains Alert: Rollex OG, Sinai, Puna Budder, Orange Hill Special, and More
New Strains Alert: Rollex OG, Sinai, Puna Budder, Orange Hill Special, and More