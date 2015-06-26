Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Puna Budder is a hybrid of Hawaiian and Afghanilandraces bred by T.H. Seeds. The tropical influence of Hawaiian genetics creates an invigorating aroma and flavor palate, while the stable Afghani genes minimize Puna Budder’s flowering cycle down to a respectable 55-60 days.