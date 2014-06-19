ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Pure Power Plant

Calculated from 239 reviews

Pure Power Plant

If you’re searching for a potent sativa, Pure Power Plant may be the strain for you. Featuring a musky, citrus smell, this strain is fairly pungent and skunk-like. Great for daytime, Pure Power Plant produces a clear-headed sensation while causing a pleasant, gentle pressure in the face and head. As this strain is not a pure sativa, however, some indica effects shine through, especially after heavy use. Too much Pure Power Plant may put you to sleep or leave you stuck on the couch. This strain is easy to grow both indoors and outdoors. Known for its high yields, PPP typically flowers in 8-10 weeks.

Effects

1397 reported effects from 165 people
Happy 64%
Energetic 55%
Euphoric 53%
Creative 52%
Uplifted 51%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 30%
Paranoid 12%
Dizzy 9%
Headache 6%

Reviews

239

Avatar for PaquinQC
Member since 2012
C'est bon en tabarnak
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappy
Avatar for TenebraLuxx
Member since 2014
This is my med! Usually I try to avoid sativas, as they make me anxious and make my thoughts race in my head. This strain is just perfect for me: Great morning and daytime smoke, will leave me motivated and energetic. Also, my mood swings completely dissappeared leaving me happy and focussed, and t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Mad
Member since 2013
A most excellent smoke, in fact, it's mentioned in the Bible. Genesis 1:11-12 11 And God said, Let the earth bring forth grass, the herb yielding seed, and the fruit tree yielding fruit after his kind, whose seed is in itself, upon the earth: and it was so. 12 And the earth brought forth g...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for ineedtheweed84
Member since 2014
Great strain. Definitely the best I've smoked so far. Gave me a nice creative buzz. I felt like I could draw a good picture
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for CannabisConnoisseur420
Member since 2014
Got another batch of My all time favourite strain Ppp! instead of hydro, it was indoor grown with soil mix and I found this batch to be stronger tasting and stronger all around effects! I only got 3G's at first, but after I blazed some I went and picked up another 7grams (1/4 Oz) the next day lol, f...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Lineage

First strain parent
North American Indica
parent
Second strain parent
African
parent
Strain
Pure Power Plant

Photos

