HybridTHC 16%CBD 0%
stock photo similar to Purple Breeze
Hybrid
Myrcene
Caryophyllene
Pinene
Purple Breeze potency is higher THC than average.
Purple Breeze is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cream Spritz and Grape Pie Bx. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Purple Breeze is known to have a THC content that typically ranges from 18% to 22%, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Purple Breeze features Myrcene as the dominant terpene. We are still learning about Purple Breezes effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Breeze, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
