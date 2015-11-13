Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I love the way this strain tastes, so much. The leaf burns smooth even on big pulls. Purple Bush has a distinct finishing flavor, like a blend of ripe red berries. Gives me slight tingles and a mellow body high. It's heavy on the indica side but not a complete couch-melter. I work in a creative fiel...