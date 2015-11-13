ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Purple Bush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Bush.

Avatar for Brudini
Member since 2018
big bulky buds thick skunky smoke couch lock new fav
Avatar for torsioncontrol
Member since 2017
really intense very chill sedating qualities,, nagical components should try for sure
Avatar for gamey101
Member since 2015
Got a quater of the flower. Really great and fruity tasting. Smoked a 2 gram joint was couch locked for like hours. Really recommend getting atleast a gram to experience a really high quality bud .
Avatar for nativeaquaponics
Member since 2016
Great taste, and heavy body high. Slept like a baby.
Avatar for atomictarot
Member since 2016
I love the way this strain tastes, so much. The leaf burns smooth even on big pulls. Purple Bush has a distinct finishing flavor, like a blend of ripe red berries. Gives me slight tingles and a mellow body high. It's heavy on the indica side but not a complete couch-melter. I work in a creative fiel...
CreativeFocusedRelaxedTingly
Avatar for timcat917
Member since 2015
awesome, and it's by Snoop...
EuphoricGigglyRelaxed
Avatar for themodernmountainman
Member since 2016
Maybe I got an older round of this but it wasn't super impressive. It was a decent tasting mediocre effecting strain for me. It's a light feeling indicia dominate that was Mildly relaxing.
Relaxed