THC 13%CBD 0%
Purple Cherry Punch effects are mostly calming.
Purple Cherry Punch potency is lower THC than average.
Purple Cherry Punch is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, uplifted, and happy. Purple Cherry Punch has 13% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Purple Cherry Punch, before let us know! Leave a review.
Purple Cherry Punch strain effects
Reported by 6 real people like you
Purple Cherry Punch strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
- 20% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Purple Cherry Punch strain reviews(6)
J........i
February 19, 2022
Very earthy taste, smells pungent of what resembles the drink Pineapple Punch. I smoked a bowl of this and the punch is definetely there The nugs are very purple and covered in trichromes and orange hairs. For a exotic it should have more THC content in my opinion.
s........s
September 23, 2025
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Lasts longer than most strains i’ve been smoking lately, super happy high and virtually got rid of my pain from a bruised ribcage! Smells strong of sweet fruit and nuggets were a good size!
t........r
March 15, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
As good as this taste and smells, I'd almost hate to make butter with it, but that will be my next project.